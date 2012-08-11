6 Ways Music Can Heal You

I love music enough to incorporate sound healing into my practice, and I see the joy it brings people every day. But, here are some things you may not know about the power in music:

1) When we listen to music our brain releases dopmaine which is a feel good chemical essential for the healthy functioning of the central nervous system; it has effects on emotion, perception and movement.

2) Music is proven to physiologically affect heart rate, breathing and pulse rate resulting in physical chills of pleasure. A study was undertaken by Dr Mike Miller of Baltimore, who measured the effects of music on the cardiovascular system by measuring blood vessel size before, during and after music playing. When a patient liked the music playing, the blood vessels relaxed and opened up.

3) Happy lyrics help us to think positively. “Walking on Sunshine” anyone?

4) Music lifts mood, reduces anxiety, raises motivation and helps combat insomnia and depression. A recent study by Stanford University shows that depressed patients gain self-esteem and their mood improves after music therapy.

5) Music can trigger associated memories transporting you back to special occasions. Billie Holiday always reminds me of my Nana – good times.

6) Music physically heals – yes really. Fabien Maman, a musician and acupuncturist, devised the Tama-Do Academy based on his extensive research that showed that human blood cells respond to sound frequencies by changing color and shape. His findings demonstrate sick or rogue cells can be healed or harmonized with sound.

Whatever the reason you listen to music, I hope it makes your heart sing.