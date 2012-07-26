Who Stole My Energy? How Difficult People Affect Your Aura

You walk away from a conversation feeling exhausted. You see their name on an incoming call, and your stomach sinks.

Why is it that meeting with some people can uplift and inspire you while others leave you wanting to hide away in a dark room (or even a broom cupboard) and, if we want to be dramatic, curled in the fetal position?

Unfortunately (or fortunately), all too rarely are you able to hide away in a dark room, let alone find a broom cupboard which could fit you, especially in the fetal position. The alleged energy sucker may be a work colleague, family member or in-law, and your interaction is obligatory. Of the “things that are not fun” category, this sort of meeting is one. Another is the knowledge that, at some point, you will have to do it all over again.

What have they done to you?

Well, if you're seeing what I am seeing, it is perfectly clear: a significant change has just occurred in your aura.

Your aura is producing what could be described as a thought bubble during every interaction and conversation you have. This thought bubble is an energy formation which consists of your feelings, thought patterns and defense mechanisms, specific to the interaction you are having. It then informs the body to respond in a particular way, sending a “Kapow,” “Boom,” or “Heeelllp” message to the endocrine system, instigating biological processes.

The thought bubble also informs me of how you are feeling, if I am observing your aura at the time. This idea could, of course, make you feel a little daunted but do not fret – (while we are on the comic book theme) I use my powers for good, not evil!

Your physical response may then range anywhere from fatigue to elation, depending on your own, subconscious beliefs about the person and what they represent. It is no wonder then, the notion exists that some people make us sick.

A client recently asked me to observe his aura while he brought to mind three different people with whom he was required to have business dealings. He explained that with each of them he found it difficult to negotiate as he would become extremely drained in their presence.

The following was observed: