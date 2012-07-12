25 Things I Am Still Learning
I wear a silver bracelet on my left wrist with the words “Ancora Imparo.” Michelangelo spoke those words when he was 78 years old. In English, it means “I am still learning.” As an enthusiastic student of life I continue to challenge myself to embrace curiosity and delight in what an honor it is to keep learning. Here is my list of 25 Things I am Still Learning.
- Love is the answer
- Truth heals, but it might hurt at first
- Collaboration through community expands compassion
- Making time for myself is worth the investment
- Saying yes stokes possibility
- Assume the best
- Take fun seriously
- Comparison breeds envy and jealousy
- Forgiveness is irrational; do it anyway
- It’s important to make new friends
- It’s important to keep old friends
- I will never understand everything
- Mistakes are necessary stepping stones
- Over trying doesn’t help
- Stop making things worse
- Hugging makes human beings calmer
- Trust myself
- Keep learning how to receive
- Staying creative and inspired takes effort
- Worry wastes energy: Nothing is as bad as it seems
- Take time to digest my food
- Make time to digest my thoughts (meditate)
- Others’ opinions don’t matter as much as my own
- Travel: Investing in experience makes you rich
- Keep my media diet lean: delete, simplify, unplug
In the corporate world, my specialism was training and development. I served others to be lifetime learners not only for themselves but also for the good of the team. The truth is, we should all aspire to seek out greater knowledge. Using these 25 small daily tune-ups, can help to recalibrate your mind and serve as a means to live in harmony with our families, friends and communities. We are still learning for the benefit of all mankind. This is something Michelangelo understood well. Love yourself, love your day, love your life! Silvia
