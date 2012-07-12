25 Things I Am Still Learning

In the corporate world, my specialism was training and development. I served others to be lifetime learners not only for themselves but also for the good of the team. The truth is, we should all aspire to seek out greater knowledge. Using these 25 small daily tune-ups, can help to recalibrate your mind and serve as a means to live in harmony with our families, friends and communities. We are still learning for the benefit of all mankind. This is something Michelangelo understood well. Love yourself, love your day, love your life! Silvia