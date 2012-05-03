Guided Meditation to Energize Your Body

This guided meditation will refill your body with vibrant life force energy. All it takes is a few minutes to reenergize and revitalize yourself!

Find a comfortable position. Either lying down in savasana or seated in an easy cross-legged position. Shut your eyes down and bring your awareness back to your body. Observe your breath. Simply notice how you breathe. See in your minds eye your breath flowing in and flowing out of your body. If your attention begins to wander, simply bring it back to your breath.

On your inhale breath bringing energy, vitality and life force into the your body and on the exhale breath feel as your body begins to release any stress, negativity or fatigue. Allow it to drain out through your feet and let it go. Inhale and exhale. Inhale and exhale. Again inhale and exhale. Stay with these deep inhales and deep exhales for ten long sweet breaths.

With each inhale bringing more and more energy into your body.

Feel the subtle vibration of energy coursing through your body from your feet to your head and your head to your feet, becoming aware of the warmth and tingling of every cell. Now start to visualize all the positive energy you have accumulated in your body and visualize all those energies shining as bright as the sun. Bring the shining glow of energy to your crown center at the top of your head. Breathe in and breathe out. From the top of your head feel as the warmth of the positive energy begins to radiate down over your face and neck. Feel the lightness and peacefulness in your mind.

Breathe in and breathe out. Feel the healing energy now moving over your neck and shoulders, down your arms to your finger tips and over your heart center. Feel the warmth and love within your heart. Allow this healing positive energy to fill you with unconditional love. Breathe in and breathe out. Feel the healing energy move down your body into your hips and down your legs all the way to your toes. Feel as the healing positive energy grounds you to the Earth. Feel grounded, centered and supported. Breathe in and breathe out. Your whole body is now filled with positive healing energy. Allowing the positive energy to flow freely through your body. With each breath feel this energy growing stronger and stronger. Inhale and exhale. Inhale and exhale. Again inhale and exhale.

Simply focus you attention on your breath and feel the positive energy flowing freely. Feel a clarity and alertness within your mind, energy and vitality within your body and positivity and peacefulness within your soul. Allow this positive energy to truly awaken your soul. Breathe in and breathe out. Stay with your breath and these wonderful feelings as long as you wish.

Share the love. Use this meditation for yourself, in your yoga classes or anywhere! This meditation is also available in an audio guided format via Exhale Yoga App.

Oceans of Love,

Allie