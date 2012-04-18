mindbodygreen

8 Reasons to Say I'm Sorry

Jennifer White
Jennifer White

Jennifer S. White is a writer and yoga instructor and the author of "The Best Day of Your Life."

Saying “I’m sorry” should be much easier than it sometimes is. Here are eight empowering reasons to say “I’m sorry”—and really mean it.

1. Builds R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Find out what it means to me. Relationships are built on respect, and saying “I’m sorry” shows that you respect another person’s feelings.

2. Helps you move on. We all make mistakes. Harboring guilt and anger isn’t good for you or anyone else. Acknowledging your own mistakes helps you grow—and move on.

3. Provides a strong foundation. Sometimes foundations crack and need repairing. Ignoring the cracks only makes them bigger—and the foundation weaker. However, moving past problems in a healthy manner can actually be strengthening to your relationship.

4. It gets easier. Saying “I’m sorry” is just like your time on your yoga mat. It gets more comfortable and familiar the more you practice it.

5. Integrity. If you don’t apologize, it doesn’t make your mistake disappear. Now it’s an elephant in the room. Owning your mistakes only makes you a better person—and it helps others trust you.

6. Sincerity. On the other hand, don’t apologize just to get past an issue. No one appreciates this. It’s like the boy who cried wolf. The next time you say “I’m sorry” and mean it, no one will believe you.

7. Relief. Say “I’m sorry” for you as much as for others. You’ll feel better. I promise. Even if your apology falls on deaf ears, you’ll know you did the right thing—and sometimes that’s all that counts.

8. Sets an example for kids. Saying “I’m sorry” to your children or in front of your children shows them how to make mistakes and deal with them appropriately. Need I say more?

Saying “I’m sorry” is a learned behavior, and it takes time and practice just like everything else. Best of all, showing empathy and compassion for the people around you bolsters your path to being the best “you” that you can be.

