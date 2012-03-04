mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

3 Reasons Why Juice Cleanses Are Awesome

Myk Likhov
Written by Myk Likhov
March 4, 2012

Today I concluded a 6 day juice detox. I just had my first meal since Sunday night and no, I don't think it’s that crazy. I'm clearly not qualified to give medical or nutritional advice, but I'm feeling motivated to share my candid thoughts on juice cleanses.

My first liquid fast started at a juice fest in Miami 2 years ago. It was OK (a bit heavy on getting in touch with the goddess in me for my taste) but it kept me busy and gave me a few hundred hungry people with whom I could commiserate. After the 2 days, I kept going, and never looked back.

Over the past few years, I’ve done the juicing thing entirely on my own on maybe 4 occasions, and I get more out of it it more every time. This week, I really needed to cleanse my body (last weekend was Wine and Food Festival), but more so I needed to hit refresh on my mind and spirit (yep, 2012 has been one of those years). That’s the part that people don’t realize…how abstaining from food for several days sharpens your mind and increases your clarity at least 2x. It’s like Aderol, but much cleaner (and oh ya, much better for you).

My reasoning as to why this happens is pretty simple. Since we use 60-80% of the energy from what we eat on actual digestion, when we have nothing to digest we get a 60-80% energy bonus to use. There’s no loss of fuel as you would initially think–our bodies easily turn fat, toxins, and other stuff into energy when they have to, and there is enough junk in each of us to last longer than we would believe. As long as we have nutrients, which I’ve been getting from juices, our bodies and minds function totally fine, and operate at an even higher level. We feel not only amazing, but focused, alert, and well…high. It’s not an accident that guys (prophets, avatars, guru-types) since the beginning of recorded history have been fasting to connect with God, or go into the desert and come back with big big ideas. That’s how it works, and that’s how it happens.

Now, I’m not going to mislead you. The first few days royally suck. Day 1 (and Day 2), I’m dying of hunger. My body addresses me and says “Bro, this isn’t our deal. This is not OK. If you’re not gonna feed me, I’m going to make it hard on you.” On Day 2 (and beginning of Day 3), my body decides to play dead like Ferris Bueller playing hookie from school, cold clammy hands and all. Total rebellion. But having made it through the hard part, now I know these tricks, and I know that if I make it to Day 3, something changes. My body finally accepts my decision to fast, and the hunger/tiredness softly evaporates. What’s left is this alertness. This mental and sensory acuity. It’s fantastic and from Day 3 or 4 I begin to wonder why I even eat food. How is it that when I eat a steak or burrito, I need to take a nap, and when I’m on day 4 of starving myself, I’m flying from one task to another? It’s remarkable.

So here are my unqualified and somewhat unexpected results and takeaways from juicing:

1. Productivity through the roof – You wake up energized, you go to bed energized. You don’t complain about extra work and you don’t daydream. You’re in the flow. (btw, I’m writing this post in one 60 minute sitting. not normal.) Obviously, since you don’t need a lunch or dinner break, and your friends avoid you, you have more useable hours in the day. All this is true.

2. Difficult decisions become less complicated – When your brain works better, you have more resources with which to solve problems. Also, not eating takes you out of the social game, and gives you space to be with yourself to deal with the real issues. Alone time can be painful, but the benefits it yields are undeniable. You sort your shit out.

3. Your body is a well-tuned instrument – You would think that you would be lethargic, sleepy, and weak. No such thing. Maybe it’s life after the toxins leave your system, maybe is the fat being burned off your abdomen, but your body starts feeling “better.” Healthier. And when you start eating again, you get somewhat of a fresh start.

I’ve always stopped at Day 5 or 6, so I can’t speak for going any further on this. At some point, I’m pretty sure it becomes unhealthy to continue starving yourself, no matter how good it feels. I’ve always been at the top of my detox “high” when at the point where I resume eating…and I think it’s fine. It keeps me excited about the next time I decide to do it.

I hope this honest and somewhat acerbic reflection gives you a fresh perspective on juicing. Clearly, I'm a believer but I'm highly interested to hear if anyone has something to add or has a different experience with the process. Looking forward to replies...

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Myk Likhov
Myk Likhov
Myk Likhov is the CEO of Modern ŌM , a company that creates everyday objects at the intersection of ancient spirituality and modern design. He is also a partner in Jennifer Grace, a...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Frank Lipman, M.D.
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-4160/3-Reasons-Why-Juice-Cleanses-Are-Awesome.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!