Vegan Sesame Orange Fried Rice

The secret to great fried rice is to begin with cold cooked grains, as hot steamy rice is too moist which makes a soggy unhappy dish. Using cold rice also allows the essences of the seasonings to adhere to the rice which makes all the flavors sing. This recipe is very basic but full of possibilities; feel free to add other vegetables such as broccoli or zucchini.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

2 medium carrots, sliced in half moons

4 tablespoons tamari or shoyu

The juice of one orange

3 cups of cooked and cold brown rice

1 bunch scallions cut on a bias

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Procedure:

In a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the diced onion and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the carrots and peas and remaining oil. Add cooked rice, increase heat slightly and cook until the rice is crispy, about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine tamari or shoyu with the freshly squeezed orange juice. Pour mixture over the rice. Continue cooking, stirring until rice has absorbed all the liquid for 3 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper, garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

Serves 6