mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Vegan Sesame Orange Fried Rice

Gilda Mulero
Written by Gilda Mulero
August 24, 2011

The secret to great fried rice is to begin with cold cooked grains, as hot steamy rice is too moist which makes a soggy unhappy dish. Using cold rice also allows the essences of the seasonings to adhere to the rice which makes all the flavors sing. This recipe is very basic but full of possibilities; feel free to add other vegetables such as broccoli or zucchini.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

2 medium carrots, sliced in half moons

4 tablespoons tamari or shoyu

The juice of one orange

3 cups of cooked and cold brown rice

1 bunch scallions cut on a bias

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Procedure:

In a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the diced onion and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the carrots and peas and remaining oil. Add cooked rice, increase heat slightly and cook until the rice is crispy, about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine tamari or shoyu with the freshly squeezed orange juice. Pour mixture over the rice. Continue cooking, stirring until rice has absorbed all the liquid for 3 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper, garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

Serves 6

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gilda Mulero
Gilda Mulero
Gilda Mulero is an avid Yogi, Natural Foods Chef, Cooking Instructor and owner of Naturally-Tasty, a Personal Chef service dedicated to providing wholesome meals, dinner parties and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-3012/Vegan-Sesame-Orange-Fried-Rice.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!