Gilda Mulero
Gilda Mulero is an avid Yogi, Natural Foods Chef, Cooking Instructor and owner of Naturally-Tasty, a Personal Chef service dedicated to providing wholesome meals, dinner parties and private cooking instruction throughout New York City. The Chef is a graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute Chef Training Program and the Laughing Lotus Yoga Center. As a baking enthusiast, Gilda's specialty is converting traditional baked treats into healthier and whole grain alternatives. As well, Gilda has efficiently organized many kitchens in New York City with her revered 'Kitchen Detox and Pantry Makeover' service and also created 'Cooking 101 for Newlyweds' a charming cooking class for brides and grooms, which has been featured in Get Married and Manhattan Bride magazines.