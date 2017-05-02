Step Inside The Store That's About To Revolutionize Charitable Giving

Over the years, FEED bags have become ubiquitous symbols of charitable giving. And now, they have a stylish new home in DUMBO, Brooklyn, nestled in a retail store that brings life to their message.

Created by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007 to help the 800 million people around the world who are food insecure, each bag brings a certain number of meals to schoolchildren. In the last decade, Bush Lauren has managed to deliver more than 95 million meals to hungry mouths through on-the-ground partners.

Her new retail location serves as an extension of her brand's mission, with at least one meal donated with each item purchased.