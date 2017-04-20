Here's How To Make Your Diet More Sustainable, Stat

Coffee

If you make coffee at home, swap out the brand-name beans with fair trade or Rainforest Alliance-certified ones. That way, you'll know they were responsibly grown using techniques that benefit the environment and farmers. Or support a local coffee shop that's transparent about its sourcing, such as Neighbors in 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's lobby. Don't forget to bring a reusable mug when you go! The sideways glances from other customers are well worth the satisfaction of knowing you're saving plastic.

Swap out your splash of dairy milk for coconut milk, especially if you live in a tropical region where the fruit is native. Why coconut? It doesn't come from an animal, plus it doesn't require the massive amounts of water to grow that most nut milks do.

Eggs

The majority of eggs in the United States come from chickens raised in conventional cages, which are oftentimes dirty, cramped spaces around 67 square inches. (A standard sheet of printer paper is 93!). Go for pasture-raised eggs instead. Of all the labels out there (cage-free, free-range, etc.), this one is the most likely to mark eggs that come from hens that roamed free outdoors.