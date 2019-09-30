The Surprising Foods That Are Making Your Seasonal Allergies Worse

Many people who suffer from seasonal allergies might be surprised to discover that they're more sensitive to certain foods during allergy season. This phenomenon is called oral allergy syndrome (OAS) and is the most common food allergy observed in adults that suffer from seasonal allergies. OAS is characterized by an itchiness in the mouth and throat after eating certain pollen-interactive foods and is most common in people who suffer from seasonal tree pollen allergy, notably to "birch pollen." This will generally only occur when you eat the raw version of the food, whether it be fruit, vegetable or spice.

OAS is triggered by certain allergens present in these foods—often on the skin or its peel—that are similar to the proteins in pollen, such as tree, grass, ragweed, and weeds. It's also worth noting that non-plant-based plant foods—e.g., egg, milk, shellfish—are not a factor in OAS—experiencing allergic reactions to these foods more likely indicates a specific food allergy that should be addressed by an allergy specialist. And while children may experience OAS, it's more common in adults largely because it requires you first to have developed a pollen allergy.

In most OAS sufferers, the reaction is mild and goes away as soon as the food is digested. But it can still be uncomfortable, especially if you don't know what's triggering the symptoms. Here are some foods that trigger OAS symptoms: