10 'Normal' Habits That Trigger Inflammation & Aging: A Doctor Explains

Most of us run around feeling stressed most of the time, but science proves that how we respond to stress carries great significance in our genetics and health, both physical and mental. Excess stress raises corticotropin-releasing factor, which pokes holes in your gut, leading to food intolerances, more stress, and lower vagal nerve tone, an indicator that your nervous system is out of whack.

High stress can make you absorb nutrients poorly, especially B vitamins. The other thing that happens when you perceive stress is that glucocorticoids are released into the blood so that you can run or fight. This is powered by raising your blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar. If this happens every once in a while, say every three to six months, it's normal, and the body adjusts accordingly right away.

But if you have genes that program you to anticipate stress, perceive a high level of stress, or recover slowly and/or poorly, excess stress hormones may become toxic to your system. High levels of glucocorticoids shorten your telomeres, which may arrest some cells into the zombielike state of senescence (where the cell is neither alive nor dead) and release chemical messengers that promote inflammation.