This flowering plant grows in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In Western societies E. longifolia is generally known as an aphrodisiac. In a review of the medical literature published between 2000 and 2014, 11 studies of high quality were identified. In those studies, seven of the 11 found strong associations between using this supplement and improved sexual health and performance.

Overall, the best route to preserve and enhance sexual performance is to lead a lifestyle most favorable to artery health. This would include absence of smoking, regular exercise, maintaining normal blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, and achieving an ideal body weight. The best route to achieve these parameters is a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle. The herbs outlined above may provide further support if needed. PETA ads declared that plant-based sex was the best sex. It may also be the kinkiest sex, according to a web-based survey of the sex habits of vegetarians.