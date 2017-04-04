Feeling Bloated? Here's A 3-Minute Acupressure Routine To Beat Digestive Issues

Whether you've eaten too much or feel like things just "aren't moving," if you know what we mean, acupuncturist Paige Bourassa is here to save the day. In this super-short video, Paige shows us four acupressure points and exactly how to "press" them to help beat the bloat.

The points Paige discusses are outlined below. Tune in to the video for more detail on exactly how to activate them.

Ren 12: One of the most important points for harmonizing the stomach and intestines, this Acupoint regulates Qi and alleviates bloating, distension, stomach/intestinal pain and resolves stagnation. An ideal point for calming and rebalancing your digestive tract.

Stomach 25: Also known as Celestial Pivot, Stomach 25 is responsible for regulating the stomach and spleen activities, as well as intestines. There are actually two points for this one, on either side of the belly button.

Ren 6: Right below the belly button, the Sea of Qi acupressure point helps with digestion and specifically regulates kidney health.

Toward the end, rub your stomach in a clockwise motion to further stimulate the stomach, letting the energy you just released move around and, hopefully, out.