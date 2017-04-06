Is Inflammation At The Root Of Your Allergies? (An Integrative Immunologist Explains)

The source of our allergies actually starts before we are even out of the womb. Part of it is our genetics, but if we are born by C-section or not breastfed we are disadvantaged because we don't get exposed to our mother's beneficial protective microbiome and antibodies. The levels of good bacteria in our gut at an early age determine how our immune system develops and therefore whether we are likely to develop allergies to both food and airborne allergens.

About 70 percent of the entire immune system is found in the gut, so weakening it by taking antibiotics at a young age or using a lot of antimicrobial cleaning products—the so-called hygiene hypothesis—can also lead to an increased risk of allergies to food, airborne allergens, and even asthma and eczema. Studies also show that exposures to bacteria, viruses, and even parasites when we are kids strengthen our immunity even further by teaching our immune system naturally what to react against, preventing the misfiring against benign things like tree pollen.