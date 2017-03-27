mindbodygreen

Close banner
Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat
PAID CONTENT FOR Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat

Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good

Written by mindbodygreen
Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good

Photo by Stocksy

March 27, 2017

The paleo diet and other approaches are powerful tools, but they’re merely a starting place. Recent research has shed light on the need to go beyond doctrine in order to find what works for us individually. In my new book, Wired to Eat, I will show you how to use this information to create your own effective, customized eating plan that can change your life and your health.

How’s this possible? In recent studies, hundreds of people were fed a variety of foods and their individual blood glucose responses were tracked over time. To everyone’s surprise, there was not a one-size-fits-all “best diet,” but rather massive variation, from person to person and in the types of foods each individual reacted favorably or negatively to. This is groundbreaking because it indicates some foods create a healthy response in some people while creating a negative response in others. It shows that we can find the foods that work with our physiology instead of against it.

This new approach to eating is called Personalized Nutrition. Personalized Nutrition, in practical terms, means that you will be able to test specific foods in order to determine which work for your weight loss and health journey. You’ll discover there may be “bad” foods you’ve been avoiding for years, like rice or potatoes, that your body can actually tolerate. On the flip side, you may also discover that there are “healthy” foods you’ve been eating that are causing more harm than good.

By the end of your journey, you will understand the genetic and epigenetic factors that govern how you are wired to eat, but perhaps more important, you will finally have a plan customized to your body to help you lose weight, regain your health, and live the life you want to live.

It's not your fault.

I want you to understand that the difficulties you face, be they health or weight related, are not your fault. If you live in a modern Westernized society of relative leisure and abundance but are not fat, sick, and diabetic, you are, from a biological perspective, “screwing up.” Our species is here today because our genes are wired to eat damn near everything that is not nailed down.

Related to this is an expectation, again woven into our genes, that the process of finding food requires that we are active. In unambiguous terms, we are genetically wired to eat simple, unprocessed foods, and to expend a fair amount of energy in that process (walk, run, life, carry, dance!). But modern life hardly affords us the opportunity to move at all—and we’re constantly surrounded by the most varied assortment of delectable food imaginable.

Article continues below

Here's the path to permanent weight loss.

Millions of people start a diet each year, but the vast majority fail to achieve the results they desire. Why is that? Is it a moral failing on our part, or is there more to the story than a “weak will”? Instead of moralizing eating, perhaps we should consider that we live in a world that is ill suited to our genetics, that our food, sleep, movement, and social connections have changed in ways that our bodies find difficult to adapt to. The program laid out here will help you rewire your brain and appetite, allowing you to better control your blood sugar, and determine the foods that are right for your health and weight loss.

In Phase One, you can determine what your primary needs and goals are (who you are and where you want to go) and from this we will use a simple but powerful 30-Day Reset. With it, you will discover if you are insulin resistant (or not), and based on this finding, adjust your carb intake to reflect your relative metabolic health.

To address the nearly infinite variety of individuals, I have developed Phase Two, a unique 7-Day Carb Test plan based on the latest science concerning Personalized Nutrition. Using easy-to-understand subjective measures, like how you feel after a meal, as well as a blood glucose monitor, you can precisely determine what amounts and types of carbohydrates and other foods allow you to keep your blood sugar within healthy ranges. When you figure out the foods that work for you, you can maintain an optimum blood glucose level while ensuring your gut biome remains healthy and strong. You’ll turn off cravings, rewire your appetite for weight loss, and finally say good-bye to the “one-size-fits-all” diets.

Wired to Eat: Turn Off Cravings, Rewire Your Appetite for Weight Loss, and Determine the Foods That Work for You by Robb Wolf is available for purchase here.

Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat
Robb Wolf, author of Wired to Eat
Robb Wolf is a former research biochemist, health expert, and author of the New York Times bestselling The Paleo Solution. He has been a review editor for the Journal of Nutrition and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29409/why-healthy-foods-may-be-doing-you-more-harm-than-good.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!