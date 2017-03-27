Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good

The paleo diet and other approaches are powerful tools, but they’re merely a starting place. Recent research has shed light on the need to go beyond doctrine in order to find what works for us individually. In my new book, Wired to Eat, I will show you how to use this information to create your own effective, customized eating plan that can change your life and your health.

How’s this possible? In recent studies, hundreds of people were fed a variety of foods and their individual blood glucose responses were tracked over time. To everyone’s surprise, there was not a one-size-fits-all “best diet,” but rather massive variation, from person to person and in the types of foods each individual reacted favorably or negatively to. This is groundbreaking because it indicates some foods create a healthy response in some people while creating a negative response in others. It shows that we can find the foods that work with our physiology instead of against it.

This new approach to eating is called Personalized Nutrition. Personalized Nutrition, in practical terms, means that you will be able to test specific foods in order to determine which work for your weight loss and health journey. You’ll discover there may be “bad” foods you’ve been avoiding for years, like rice or potatoes, that your body can actually tolerate. On the flip side, you may also discover that there are “healthy” foods you’ve been eating that are causing more harm than good.

By the end of your journey, you will understand the genetic and epigenetic factors that govern how you are wired to eat, but perhaps more important, you will finally have a plan customized to your body to help you lose weight, regain your health, and live the life you want to live.