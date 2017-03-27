Why Healthy Foods May Be Doing You More Harm Than Good

The paleo diet and other approaches are powerful tools, but they’re merely a starting place. Recent research has shed light on the need to go beyond doctrine in order to find what works for us individually. In my new book, Wired to Eat, I will show you how to use this information to create your own effective, customized eating plan that can change your life and your health.
How’s this possible? In recent studies, hundreds of people were fed a variety of foods and their individual blood glucose responses were tracked over time. To everyone’s surprise, there was not a one-size-fits-all “best diet,” but rather massive variation, from person to person and in the types of foods each individual reacted favorably or negatively to. This is groundbreaking because it indicates some foods create a healthy response in some people while creating a negative response in others. It shows that we can find the foods that work with our physiology instead of against it.
This new approach to eating is called Personalized Nutrition. Personalized Nutrition, in practical terms, means that you will be able to test specific foods in order to determine which work for your weight loss and health journey. You’ll discover there may be “bad” foods you’ve been avoiding for years, like rice or potatoes, that your body can actually tolerate. On the flip side, you may also discover that there are “healthy” foods you’ve been eating that are causing more harm than good.
By the end of your journey, you will understand the genetic and epigenetic factors that govern how you are wired to eat, but perhaps more important, you will finally have a plan customized to your body to help you lose weight, regain your health, and live the life you want to live.
It's not your fault.
I want you to understand that the difficulties you face, be they health or weight related, are not your fault. If you live in a modern Westernized society of relative leisure and abundance but are not fat, sick, and diabetic, you are, from a biological perspective, “screwing up.” Our species is here today because our genes are wired to eat damn near everything that is not nailed down.
Related to this is an expectation, again woven into our genes, that the process of finding food requires that we are active. In unambiguous terms, we are genetically wired to eat simple, unprocessed foods, and to expend a fair amount of energy in that process (walk, run, life, carry, dance!). But modern life hardly affords us the opportunity to move at all—and we’re constantly surrounded by the most varied assortment of delectable food imaginable.
Here's the path to permanent weight loss.
Millions of people start a diet each year, but the vast majority fail to achieve the results they desire. Why is that? Is it a moral failing on our part, or is there more to the story than a “weak will”? Instead of moralizing eating, perhaps we should consider that we live in a world that is ill suited to our genetics, that our food, sleep, movement, and social connections have changed in ways that our bodies find difficult to adapt to. The program laid out here will help you rewire your brain and appetite, allowing you to better control your blood sugar, and determine the foods that are right for your health and weight loss.
In Phase One, you can determine what your primary needs and goals are (who you are and where you want to go) and from this we will use a simple but powerful 30-Day Reset. With it, you will discover if you are insulin resistant (or not), and based on this finding, adjust your carb intake to reflect your relative metabolic health.
To address the nearly infinite variety of individuals, I have developed Phase Two, a unique 7-Day Carb Test plan based on the latest science concerning Personalized Nutrition. Using easy-to-understand subjective measures, like how you feel after a meal, as well as a blood glucose monitor, you can precisely determine what amounts and types of carbohydrates and other foods allow you to keep your blood sugar within healthy ranges. When you figure out the foods that work for you, you can maintain an optimum blood glucose level while ensuring your gut biome remains healthy and strong. You’ll turn off cravings, rewire your appetite for weight loss, and finally say good-bye to the “one-size-fits-all” diets.