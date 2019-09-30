7 Things To Keep In Mind About Exercise If You're Vegan

Yes, you read that right. Food can be the most addictive thing you put in your body. It's no wonder why the government has a division called the FDA. Research has shown that just like any drug (good or bad), when you cut out a food you’ve pumped it into your body for so many years, you may experience a behavioral or even physical response similar to a state of withdrawal. Now this is not the same for everyone, but that can include animal protein, and for some, may lead you to doubt your decision of eliminating animal protein. Don't worry, though: It is just the body's way of detoxification, just try to stick it out for a bit longer, and your body will soon adjust to getting protein from plant sources. If you’re concerned about avoiding nutrient deficiencies during this transition, touch base with your doctor to see if supplements to cover your needs for nutrients you may be used to getting from animal sources like vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, and/or iron would be appropriate for you.