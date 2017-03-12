5 Days Of Healthy Meals: Gut-Friendly Sautéed Kale + Butter Beans Edition

Welcome to Meal Prep Sunday, where you'll make a single, healthy recipe with serious bodily benefits, whether it makes your skin glow, helps soothe your gut, boosts your immunity, or more! Because it gets boring to eat the same thing every day, you'll do the bulk of the prep on the first day—and every day after that, there will be one small, five-minute-or-less tweak that will transform the leftovers into a new, amazing meal. Today, we're sharing a recipe from Andrea Bemis, organic farmer and author of the new book Dishing Up the Dirt, which beautifully highlights cooking with the seasons. Here's her spring-inspired menu to get you ready for thawing temps with a healthy dose of gut-friendly fiber.

Honestly, this recipe has changed my life. I first whipped it up in our kitchen back at Hutchins Farm after an incredibly long and hard day out in the fields. With only a can of butter beans and a bunch of fresh kale, this dish was born. I turn to it often for a quick dinner when Taylor and I are drained but need nourishment. If we serve this as a complete meal, I'll top the beans and kale with a few fried eggs and call it dinner. As a side dish, I prepare it just as written. This is a crowd-pleaser, so make sure to double the batch if you're expecting company!