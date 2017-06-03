How To Deal When Everything In Your Relationship Is Great—Except The Sex

Early on, we knew we'd always do things differently than the average couple and that our union, marriage, and relationship would be more about conscious relating and spiritual growth and less about following the rules set by society. Yet, we wanted the deep, passionate sex that everyone longs for. We continually asked ourselves: How do you make it work with a partner who may have different sexual needs than you when you know in your heart that they are your ideal match?

Eventually, we threw up our hands and, after almost ending our union several times, accepted things as they were. We decided that we'd rather have a life together with hit-and-miss sex than not be together at all. And then I met a tantra coach and everything changed.

I've always been a risk-taker and I'll do whatever it takes to be happy. So I signed up for a program with a local tantra and sexuality coach to learn more about my own body. I had learned a little about tantra in my yoga teacher training and I figured I'd start with connecting more to myself with hopes that it'd help my marriage.

Although in the West we see tantra as all about sex (more of it with more people), I learned that it's all about authenticity and being completely present in every moment. You don't even have to have sex to practice tantra! Over the next year a new world was opened to me and my relationship was forever changed. Here are some tools, techniques, and tips I learned along my journey: