Here's How To Use Ayurvedic Wisdom To Tame Inflammation

If there's one thing I've learned from Ayurveda, it's that the mind-body connection is something you need to work on every single day. In Ayurveda good health includes not just the body but the mind and the spirit. Luckily, the scientific evidence is now showing this as well. We need to connect our mind to our bodies; we can no longer go through a whole day without noticing the dull pain in our wrist when typing or the fatigue we feel after certain foods.

Tuning into yourself doesn't require hours of meditation or yoga (although I do love my yoga); it can be done in as little as just five minutes a day. You can simply do anchoring breaths twice a day for two minutes. What that means is take a brief break from whatever you are doing to take deep, slow breaths to anchor yourself in what you are feeling at that point. Feel your body, what it is telling you, instead of ignoring it. Slow down your breath and make it more even. If you can do this twice a day (one of them while out in nature would be ideal) you are well on your way to a better mind-body connection. This means less inflammatory cytokines and more calming chemicals released into your blood!

So there you go, my top three tips on how to use Ayurveda and Western medicine to treat inflammation. There are so many more things you can do but if you stick to these three, you will notice huge differences in your health and symptoms of inflammation.