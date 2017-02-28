The Most Important Body Part To Stimulate For Great Sex

Move over, clitoris. Hold your horses, phallus. Before you try the No. 112 Kamasutra position, consider this: The most important organ for great sex is your brain. Yep, that organ up there, and not down there.

"My cellulite is hanging out."

"I wish my partner would try this, but I am afraid to tell him."

"What if I can't climax?"

"Am I doing this right?"

That inner voice can significantly interfere your—and your partner's—enjoyment during intimacy.

Sex is an important component of your relationship. And the benefits of sex go well beyond how close you feel to your mate. In fact, the benefits of sex are well-documented in the research (although, some may wonder why you would need research for that). Specifically, positive sexual experiences can boost your mood, reduce stress, improve your sleep, decrease your pain, and enhance your immune system.

Here are seven tips to optimize your brain so you can optimize your bliss: