This Personality-Based Approach To Weight Loss Might Just Change Your Life

As someone who wrote a book about how to lose weight, you probably wouldn’t expect me to tell you that exercise and diet programs are mostly unhealthy.

But that’s truly what I believe. Now, I’m not saying exercise itself is harmful, or even that most diets will make you sick. The pertinent issue, as I see it, is how you implement these weight-loss programs into your life.

If you don’t understand why you eat well (or not well)—and how the answers can be different every day—then you are setting yourself up for failure. This is what happens with almost every diet plan. One failure leads to another, and then the next thing you know, you believe that you can’t change your body or your life. This is the vicious cycle that leads to weight gain, a lack of courage and confidence, and never-ending frustration.

What my approach does is simplify the process, removing the pitfalls of other diets, and putting you in control of your body. How? By pointing out the one issue that every diet plan consistently refuses to address: you.

Most diet and exercise plans don’t acknowledge, recognize, or give power to how all of us are beautifully different and complex. Your individuality should be celebrated as a competitive advantage. And that’s exactly what I’m going to show you how to do. Instead of feeling bad about your past obstacles and defeats when it comes to losing weight, I will show you how to elevate your unique qualities as strengths—how to use them in order to achieve success.

I wrote this book because I’m tired of seeing people fail and be disheartened. My work with clients has proven to me that the answer isn’t just in the foods you eat or the workout you choose—it’s in you. In the uniqueness that makes you you: your personality. That’s why my book focuses on personality types. Here are the five types I’ve discovered in my work with clients.