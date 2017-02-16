A Psychic Explains How To Find Your Spiritual Guidance Squad

Every human has a unique team of folks in the Spirit world helping us navigate and make the most of our earthly journey. Sometimes these entities can facilitate miracles by bringing the perfect people or opportunities onto your radar. Your spiritual guidance squad is always sending you advice or clues—like synchronicities, gut instincts, and aha ideas—and the more you act on this guidance the more of it you will receive and recognize.

To maximize the assistance your spiritual guidance squad can provide, simply be aware of their existence and ask for their help. As a psychic, I assist clients in identifying members of their squad, but if you're not sure who's who...don't worry. Just address them as a whole in your thoughts, meditations, or journal. Here is a rundown of some of the main positions on your team: