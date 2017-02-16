A Psychic Explains How To Find Your Spiritual Guidance Squad
Every human has a unique team of folks in the Spirit world helping us navigate and make the most of our earthly journey. Sometimes these entities can facilitate miracles by bringing the perfect people or opportunities onto your radar. Your spiritual guidance squad is always sending you advice or clues—like synchronicities, gut instincts, and aha ideas—and the more you act on this guidance the more of it you will receive and recognize.
To maximize the assistance your spiritual guidance squad can provide, simply be aware of their existence and ask for their help. As a psychic, I assist clients in identifying members of their squad, but if you're not sure who's who...don't worry. Just address them as a whole in your thoughts, meditations, or journal. Here is a rundown of some of the main positions on your team:
1. Spirit guides
When humans pass over and decide to chill out in the dimension commonly known as heaven before possibly reincarnating again, these souls often choose to act as spirit guides to a few humans still plugging away on planet earth. Your spirit guides could be people you knew in this lifetime, folks you hung with in past lifetimes, or souls you have never met before. Animals can also take on this role.
Spirit guides offer advice, and in some cases can lend you a bit of their talent, courage, or chutzpah. You may invite a departed soul to be your spirit guide, or they might volunteer to be on your team without your knowledge. I have a Native American shaman spirit guide on my squad. Since I'm a psychic, it makes sense that a mystic would sign on as part of my team.
2. Angels
Helper angels, archangels, guardian angels (everyone has more than one guardian angel, often three)—there are many winged messengers at your disposal. A crucial thing to know about angels is that they are nondenominational. So whether your background is Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Pagan, or what the New York Times dubbed "spiritual but not religious," angels have your back. Angels devote their entire existence to midwifing humans through their earthly journeys, and they have so much guidance to offer. So much so, in fact, that I've devoted an entire book to them: Angel Insights.
3. Departed Loved Ones
Many times during a reading, a client will say something like, "I was very close to my father. Does he want to come through and say something?" Interestingly enough, often the souls who want to come through most, or have the most to say, are people in our family we barely knew or never met at all, such as a grandmother who passed when you were little. Despite the fact that you never knew her, this grandmother might be closely watching over you every day. Other times departed loved ones we had complicated or challenging relationships with in life will become quite active on our spiritual guidance squad to make up for what happened on earth. I had a difficult relationship with my mother, who died when I was 17. But she is one of the most active members of my spiritual guidance squad, sending me advice and opportunities and advocating for me from the other side. When a departed loved one signs onto our spiritual guidance squad, it can deepen the bond or heal a relationship.
4. Your Higher Self
This is a phrase you might have heard thrown around in spiritual circles and found confusing. After all, who is this doppelganger claiming to be your higher self? Is your higher self making out with your partner or dipping into your savings when you're not looking? And if you have a higher self does that mean you are somehow less or lower? The first thing to understand is your higher self is not separate from you but that aspect of you that is extremely wise and connected to the Divine. It's a part of yourself that can see beyond the surface meanings of things and easily access the big picture (and I mean the really big picture—like past lives you've had and specific things you are on earth in this lifetime to accomplish). You might also think of your higher self as your soul. One of the best ways to align with your higher self’s wisdom is through your intuition or sixth sense. So you're actually one of the main members of your spiritual guidance squad. How cool is that?
5. Ascended Masters
Buddha, Jesus, Ganesha...ascended masters hail from all cultures and spiritual traditions. And they are all available to you, no matter your background or beliefs. Buddha and Jesus both sometimes make appearances in my readings with clients, and I often wonder if they are close friends on the other side. Jesus and Buddha each have amazing things to teach, but in some way these are different yet complementary lessons. It's like being at college and having two professors you adore who lecture on separate subjects in different departments. Ascended masters might have assigned themselves to you at birth, or they can join your spiritual guidance squad during crucial moments in your life. You can always ask them for help, and they will always answer. Ascended masters may be famous but they can help an infinite number of people at once.
6. The Universe
There is something larger than all the abovementioned entities. You might think of it as the intricate fabric of energy that runs through all life, or the collective unconscious that every soul is part of, or a sort of spiritual source—like the mouth of a river that all things spring from. I prefer the term Spirit. This enormous Spirit is part of everything and is always supporting you. It can sense even the most subtle changes in your life, your needs, your desires, your moods. I have been told the best way to harness this energy is to honor it, by being good to each other, animals, and the earth. Since Spirit or the Universe is part of everything, we should see everything—every child, every blade of grass, every fish in the sea—as sacred. Because we are powerful spiritual beings, in many ways as powerful as anyone on our spiritual guidance squad, we have a great responsibility to honor ourselves and one another. Namaste.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.