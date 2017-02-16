What Happens When You Eat Just One Fatty Meal?

I grew up with Al Stewart singing "Year of the Cat," but if 2016 had a nutrition song it would have been the "Year of the Fat." We can now buy "fat water," a cardiologist promoted full-fat dairy in the New York Times, public television was flooded with expert recommendations to get thin with fat, and a coffee shop opened in Santa Monica serving coffee blended with Irish butter and oils derived from coconuts. By most accounts it would appear that fat has won over the health and nutrition world. But has it really?

Responsible academic departments of nutrition actually question the accuracy of many of the claims about fat. And new research, combined with older findings, provide interesting insight into what happens to the human body—your body—with even just one fatty meal. So consider the following before becoming infatuated with the most current wellness trend.