The Immune-Boosting Pink Latte Everyone's Obsessing Over (And A Recipe To Make It At Home)

We're obsessed with the multicolored lattes that have been popping up on our radar (and Insta-feeds!) lately, from glowing golden turmeric to earthy green matcha to our new favorite, the beet latte. The dreamy pink concoction has taken Brooklyn by storm, and the epicenter is Bluestone Lane, the health-based Aussie cafe that brings the best of Down Under right here to NYC. Says founder Alex Knight, "The beet latte has been a dreamy pink success for Bluestone Lane, with the high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities of the root vegetable beetroot. It's a caffeine-free nourishing alternative to the traditional flat white."

If you're keen to try this liver-boosting (did someone say hangover cure?) concoction yourself, we had our favorite chef, Carolina Santos-Neves, take to the kitchen to figure out an mbg signature version.