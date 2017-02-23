mindbodygreen

Close banner
Travel

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician, a 13-time New York Times best-selling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine.
How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 23, 2017

You've probably traveled to your in-laws' house for the holidays or gone on a business trip to a place where your only options are basically fast food, gas stations, and other less-than-optimal healthy options.

I know the feeling. I've traveled to towns where I have to make the most of what is available, yet my options aren't ideal. Sometimes you have to improvise and do the best with what you have. It's not your fault you can't find real food in most places. The food industry conspires to keep real food off the shelves because vegetables, fruits, and nuts aren't as profitable as processed foods.

Yet even in the worst situations, there's hope. You don't need access to farmers markets, gourmet food stores, or even health food stores. You can visit your regular grocery store and usually find what you need.

Here are five ways I plan and improvise so I always eat healthy in even the least ideal environments.

I carry staples.

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Photo by Getty Images

If I'm driving, I'll take healthy staples like almond butter, nut milk, coconut oil, wild-canned fish, olive oil, nuts and seeds, and other nonperishable items. If I'm flying, I make room these items in my bags. Apples, berries, pomegranate, avocados, and lemons also fare well on the road. If I want something sweet, I'll carry a 70 percent raw, organic dark chocolate bar.

Article continues below

I find the nearest grocery store.

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Photo by Getty Images

I find these as soon as I arrive. I make a shopping list before I hit the grocery store so I don't wander the aisles aimlessly and subsequently impulse-buy junk food. I stick to the store's periphery, or more specifically, the produce section. After all, whole, fresh foods are stocked on the outside, not inside, shelves. If I buy beef or meat, I choose grass-fed, hormone-free, or organic whenever possible.

I load up on essentials.

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Photo by Getty Images

If I can't travel with these, I pick them up once I've arrived at my destination. Mine include extra-virgin olive oil, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, nut milks, coconut milk, olives, apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar, sea salt, black pepper, and any other spices I need.

Article continues below

I eat out smartly.

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Photo by Getty Images

Traveling often means eating out, but you don't need to abandon healthy eating just because you're at a restaurant. I'll research my options ahead of time and take mental notes of a few ideal choices. I look for restaurants with choices like grass-fed beef, wild-caught fish, and organic produce. Restaurants usually have side dishes like steamed veggies or sweet potatoes. Likewise, almost any restaurant can make a grilled fish or chicken dish with a large plate of vegetables steamed or sautéed in healthy oils.

Connect with your family in the kitchen.

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Photo by Getty Images

If I'm visiting family, I use my visit as an opportunity to connect in the kitchen. I love introducing my loved ones to new, healthy recipes. That way, I can control the ingredients and types of foods I'll be having.

If you're looking for a little kitchen inspiration with dishes that are delicious and healing, my book Eat Fat, Get Thin is filled with hundreds of delicious, healthy, and mouthwatering recipes.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker,...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally...
Read More

More On This Topic

Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28706/how-to-eat-healthy-anywhere-even-a-gas-station.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!