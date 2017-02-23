How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

You've probably traveled to your in-laws' house for the holidays or gone on a business trip to a place where your only options are basically fast food, gas stations, and other less-than-optimal healthy options.

I know the feeling. I've traveled to towns where I have to make the most of what is available, yet my options aren't ideal. Sometimes you have to improvise and do the best with what you have. It's not your fault you can't find real food in most places. The food industry conspires to keep real food off the shelves because vegetables, fruits, and nuts aren't as profitable as processed foods.

Yet even in the worst situations, there's hope. You don't need access to farmers markets, gourmet food stores, or even health food stores. You can visit your regular grocery store and usually find what you need.

Here are five ways I plan and improvise so I always eat healthy in even the least ideal environments.