6 Things You Didn't Know About Gut Health & Probiotics

With a new year upon us, many of us are brainstorming new, healthy habits to add to our wellness regimen. And when it comes to supporting gut health, probiotics are front and center.

Getting a daily serving of beneficial bacteria—whether it be from yogurt, fermented foods, or a probiotic supplement—can support digestive health and a healthy gut. But beyond that, how much do we really know about these good bacteria and how they work to support our health?

If your answer is "not that much" you're not alone. We looked into it for you! Here are six helpful, research-backed probiotic facts that will help us all get the most out of these beneficial bacteria: