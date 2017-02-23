mindbodygreen

Close banner

Feeling SAD? This Science-Backed Breakfast Will Boost Your Mood

Alison Wu
Written by Alison Wu
Feeling SAD? This Science-Backed Breakfast Will Boost Your Mood

Photo by Alison Wu

February 23, 2017

The cold, dreary winter months can make even the cheeriest person feel gloomy. Whether our immune systems are in overdrive fighting off a cold or our minds are struggling to stay present and positive, it’s always a grind to make it to spring. Lucky for us, there’s some beneficial whole foods out there that can naturally help boost our moods all year round. This Mood Boosting Breakfast Bowl is made with amaranth, walnuts, cacao and honey—all powerful brain foods. The carbohydrates in amaranth help raise levels of the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin, which its vitamin B6, is essential to mental and emotional well being. Walnuts contain one of the highest amounts of omega-3 fats of any nut, which are crucial for brain health and mental stability. Cacao contains the neurotransmitters serotonin, tryptophan and dopamine that stimulate brain activity and are vital in regulating mood, and raw honey is loaded with beneficial compounds like quercetin and kaempferol that help clean up the free radicals and reduce inflammation, which is essential to maintaining healthy brain function.

Plus, it tastes amazing—rich and chocolatey and delicious, which will boost your mood from your first bite! Give it a go, and see how you feel!

Mood-Boosting Breakfast Bowl

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup amaranth, soaked for at least 8 hours
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • 1 Tablespoon raw honey
  • 2 teaspoons cacao powder
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom
  • pinch of salt
  • To garnish: Raw cacao nibs, raw walnuts, extra honey and dried coconut chips

Method

  1. Soak amaranth in filtered water in the refrigerator overnight, or for at least eight hours.
  2. In a small sauce pan, mix together the soaked amaranth, coconut milk, honey, cacao powder, vanilla, cardamom and salt. Heat over medium-high heat until boiling, making sure to stir frequently to prevent burning.
  3. Once boiling, turn heat to low, cover the pan and allow to simmer for about 15-18 minutes. Turn heat off, leave the lid on the pan and let the porridge thicken for about 10 minutes.
  4. Divide the porridge between two bowls. Top with raw cacao nibs, raw walnuts, extra honey and dried coconut chips. Enjoy!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alison Wu
Alison Wu
Alison Wu is a food, prop and wardrobe stylist, recipe developer and blogger with a passion for health. She lives in Portland, OR, with her husband, dog and cat.

More On This Topic

Recipes

11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast

Abby Moore
11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast
Recipes

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Abby Moore
11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28592/feeling-sad-this-sciencebacked-breakfast-will-boost-your-mood.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!