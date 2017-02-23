Feeling SAD? This Science-Backed Breakfast Will Boost Your Mood

The cold, dreary winter months can make even the cheeriest person feel gloomy. Whether our immune systems are in overdrive fighting off a cold or our minds are struggling to stay present and positive, it’s always a grind to make it to spring. Lucky for us, there’s some beneficial whole foods out there that can naturally help boost our moods all year round. This Mood Boosting Breakfast Bowl is made with amaranth, walnuts, cacao and honey—all powerful brain foods. The carbohydrates in amaranth help raise levels of the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitter serotonin, which its vitamin B6, is essential to mental and emotional well being. Walnuts contain one of the highest amounts of omega-3 fats of any nut, which are crucial for brain health and mental stability. Cacao contains the neurotransmitters serotonin, tryptophan and dopamine that stimulate brain activity and are vital in regulating mood, and raw honey is loaded with beneficial compounds like quercetin and kaempferol that help clean up the free radicals and reduce inflammation, which is essential to maintaining healthy brain function.

Plus, it tastes amazing—rich and chocolatey and delicious, which will boost your mood from your first bite! Give it a go, and see how you feel!