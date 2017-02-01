3 Easy Breakfasts With Less Sugar Than A Single Banana

If you're anything like us, you're eager to get out the door when you wake up in the morning. You don't want your breakfast to slow you down, but you also don't want to find yourself reaching for a carb- and sugar-laden bagel or granola bar that will make your blood sugar crash—and your energy along with it—a few hours later. For a breakfast that makes you feel amazing all morning (and keeps you full until lunch!), you want to reach for something that's packed with protein and low in sugar. And, of course, you want it to taste great, too.

With that in mind, we invented these three super-easy, super-quick breakfasts. Each takes less than three (yes, three!) minutes to make, and each has less sugar than a single banana! Give 'em a try, and watch your day be brightened.