3 Easy Breakfasts With Less Sugar Than A Single Banana

If you're anything like us, you're eager to get out the door when you wake up in the morning. You don't want your breakfast to slow you down, but you also don't want to find yourself reaching for a carb- and sugar-laden bagel or granola bar that will make your blood sugar crash—and your energy along with it—a few hours later. For a breakfast that makes you feel amazing all morning (and keeps you full until lunch!), you want to reach for something that's packed with protein and low in sugar. And, of course, you want it to taste great, too.
With that in mind, we invented these three super-easy, super-quick breakfasts. Each takes less than three (yes, three!) minutes to make, and each has less sugar than a single banana! Give 'em a try, and watch your day be brightened.
Strawberry Rose Pistachio Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients
- 1 container siggi's strawberry yogurt
- 1 teaspoon rosewater
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon crushed pistachios or raw nut of choice, shells removed
Method
- Stir together yogurt, rosewater, and chia seeds. Let stand for 10 minutes or overnight; stir again.
- Top with crushed pistachios.
Vanilla Chai Overnight Oatmeal
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ cup vanilla yogurt (we suggest 1 container of siggi's vanilla yogurt)
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1½ teaspoons ground ginger
- ¾ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¾ teaspoon ground allspice
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon coconut sugar
- Pinch of salt
- ⅔ cup rolled oats
Method
- Blend together all ingredients except the oatmeal until smooth. Pour over oatmeal and stir well to combine. Alternatively, put into a jar and secure lid then shake until oats are thoroughly distributed.
- Refrigerate for three hours or overnight, then enjoy!
Almond Butter & Fruit Smoothie
Ingredients
- ½ cup raspberry yogurt (we like siggi's raspberry yogurt, which is made with simple ingredients and has less sugar)
- 1 tablespoon almond butter (raw or roasted both work; just make sure there's no added sugar!)
- ¼ cup frozen raspberries
- ¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
Blend together all ingredients, pour into a glass, and drink!