You Don't Need Fruit In Your Smoothie! We've Got 3 Recipes To Prove It

We're huge fans of smoothies at mbg—is there anything better than a healthy breakfast you can whip up in less than five minutes?—but often, even the healthiest ones contain banana, dates, berries, and other fruits that people on a low-sugar diet try to avoid. Inspired by the savory ice creams and yogurts that are growing more pervasive here in NYC, I decided to take a shot at creating a no-fruit smoothie—and I ended up creating three. If you're watching carbs or sugar, these contain three to four times less than traditional fruit-based smoothies. If you're not, well, they're just a fun treat to shake things up for your taste buds!