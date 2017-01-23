mindbodygreen

You Don't Need Fruit In Your Smoothie! We've Got 3 Recipes To Prove It

We're huge fans of smoothies at mbg—is there anything better than a healthy breakfast you can whip up in less than five minutes?—but often, even the healthiest ones contain banana, dates, berries, and other fruits that people on a low-sugar diet try to avoid. Inspired by the savory ice creams and yogurts that are growing more pervasive here in NYC, I decided to take a shot at creating a no-fruit smoothie—and I ended up creating three. If you're watching carbs or sugar, these contain three to four times less than traditional fruit-based smoothies. If you're not, well, they're just a fun treat to shake things up for your taste buds!

Carrot Cake Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1½ roasted carrots, cut into four pieces
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ¼ cup toasted coconut flakes
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Piece of fresh ginger, peeled, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • ½ cup water
  • ⅛ teaspoon bee pollen

Preparation

Add all ingredients except for bee pollen into a blender and puree. Pour into a tall glass and sprinkle with pollen.

Coconut Coffee Cake Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 small-medium golden yellow beet, cooked, peeled, and cooled
  • ½ cup ice
  • 1 cup spinach leaves
  • ½ cup brewed dark-roast coffee
  • ½ cup coconut milk cream
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 teaspoons chia seed
  • 1 tablespoon tahini

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a blender and puree. Pour into a tall glass and drink away.

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped kale
  • 1 cup spinach leaves
  • ½ avocado
  • ⅔ cup mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 3 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 1¼ cups water
  • ¼ cup original almond milk

Preparation

Add all ingredients in a blender puree. Pour into a tall glass and gulp away.

Latest Articles

