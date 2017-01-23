You Don't Need Fruit In Your Smoothie! We've Got 3 Recipes To Prove It
We're huge fans of smoothies at mbg—is there anything better than a healthy breakfast you can whip up in less than five minutes?—but often, even the healthiest ones contain banana, dates, berries, and other fruits that people on a low-sugar diet try to avoid. Inspired by the savory ice creams and yogurts that are growing more pervasive here in NYC, I decided to take a shot at creating a no-fruit smoothie—and I ended up creating three. If you're watching carbs or sugar, these contain three to four times less than traditional fruit-based smoothies. If you're not, well, they're just a fun treat to shake things up for your taste buds!
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1½ roasted carrots, cut into four pieces
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ¼ cup toasted coconut flakes
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Piece of fresh ginger, peeled, sliced
- 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ cup water
- ⅛ teaspoon bee pollen
Preparation
Add all ingredients except for bee pollen into a blender and puree. Pour into a tall glass and sprinkle with pollen.
Coconut Coffee Cake Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 small-medium golden yellow beet, cooked, peeled, and cooled
- ½ cup ice
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- ½ cup brewed dark-roast coffee
- ½ cup coconut milk cream
- ½ cup water
- 2 teaspoons chia seed
- 1 tablespoon tahini
Preparation
Add all ingredients to a blender and puree. Pour into a tall glass and drink away.
Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped kale
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- ½ avocado
- ⅔ cup mint leaves
- 2 tablespoons toasted pumpkin seeds
- 3 tablespoons cacao powder
- 1¼ cups water
- ¼ cup original almond milk
Preparation
Add all ingredients in a blender puree. Pour into a tall glass and gulp away.
