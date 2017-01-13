How Biting & Spanking Can Take Your Tantric Sex To The Next Level

Question: I'm finding that I want things a little rougher in the bedroom than usual, but I still want the connection of tantra with my boyfriend. Can rough sex and tantra go hand-in-hand?

Absolutely! In fact, rough sex dates back to what people consider the oldest authority on sex—the Kamasutra—which was written around 400 B.C. The Kamasutra has whole chapters on rough sex, actually.

Before we get into it, though, just check in with yourself to make sure that you want rough sex for the right reasons. A woman at one of my workshops recently told me that in the course of her marriage when things weren't going well, her husband would pursue rough sex as a way of taking his aggression out on her. If you feel like your interest in rough sex might be related to unresolved emotions, you'd be better off working out that aggression by talking to your partner about the issues you're facing.

Another client told me that she had a hard time feeling anything because she was so closed off to her own body. She couldn't feel pleasure without feeling shame because of past sexual trauma. Rough sex won't fix that. It only complicates things further. So, if that's the case, try my Tantra 101 class and/or talk to a therapist. You need to get back in touch with your body before you explore different kinds of sex.

All that said, rough sex can be really fun if you're just looking to spice things up with some role play and explore new things. Often when a woman has a Type-A personality (you know, the boss lady in charge), she likes to be more submissive and let her partner take control in the bedroom. This is perfectly normal.

And yes, rough sex, when you're doing it for the right reasons in the right way, can deepen your connection to your partner. Here are a few tantric techniques to try: