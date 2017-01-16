The Pursuit Of Happiness Doesn't Actually Make Us Happy. Try This Instead

During a transcendent or mystical experience, we feel that we have risen above the everyday world to a higher reality. Whether these moments take place beneath the stars, in front of a gorgeous work of art, during a religious ritual, or in the hospital delivery room, they wash away our sense of self and leave us feeling connected to something vast and meaningful. Our anxieties about existence and death can evaporate, and life seems, for a moment, to make sense, leaving us with peace and well-being. Transcendent experiences imbue our lives with meaning.

All of us have the capacity to make meaning in our lives and to join together to create a larger culture that values meaning over self-gratification. The most important thing I discovered in writing this book is that pursuing meaning doesn't require a pilgrimage to the top of a mountain in Tibet or to the most ancient library in the world. Meaning is available to us here and now if we can only recognize it, cultivate it, and embrace it.

Take The Power of Meaning Quiz to find out which pillar of meaning resonates with you!