A Health Expert's Minimalist Skin Care Routine For Barefaced Beauty

My health journey has been a wild one. I've always been super interested in wellness and even fell in love with the amazing practice of yoga as a young teenager, but when it came to figuring out the nutrients I need for my body to run best and which products work best for my skin and body from the inside out—well...let's just say it's been a journey.

I'll spare you the details of my tailspin into orthorexia, my raw vegan life, recovery from my juice-cleansing addiction, and how these unhealthy relationships with food and exercise led to major hormonal skin problems. What's important is that now I've found a more balanced, healthy, and realistic lifestyle that helps me both look and feel glowy from the inside out. After all, we all just want to look and feel our best, right?