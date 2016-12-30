A Cardiologist's Checklist For Protecting Your Heart

In 2016 we were reminded—over and over again—that our heart and vascular system can be fragile and that caring for our hearts requires some daily thought and energy. While we lost hundreds of thousands to heart disease in 2016 (in the USA alone) the celebrities grab our attention and force us to consider our own health for at least a few moments.

In March we lost Garry Shandling to a pulmonary embolus, in December we lost Alan Thicke to a dissected and ruptured aorta that occurred while playing hockey with his son and shortly after, Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on an airplane with a cardiac arrest that she would not survive. And while each of these causes of cardiopulmonary deaths involve different factors, they all remind us of what we need to do—and what we need to avoid—to have a healthy heart.

Check this list to see how you may be harming your heart, and then set some heart healthy intentions for 2017!