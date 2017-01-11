8 Seriously Inspiring Audiobooks For People Who Don't Have Time To Read

Whether you took on a new challenge for 2017, resolved not to make any resolutions, or your current focus is more day-to-day survival than long-term personal growth, finding the time to chisel out the new you that you want to see and the life you want to have can feel impossible. So, whatever you want your next phase to be, dream big—and do little. That means giving yourself permission to think outside the box, to draw the world you want, and then to create it on your terms—one day, one step, one breath at a time.

To inspire you daily and give you manageable benchmarks to create visible progress (without adding more to your to-do list), Penguin Random House Audio has turned some of the most thought-provoking, soul-awakening reads on its roster into a library of audiobooks you can "read" whenever, wherever, without missing a beat.

There are collections for self-care, spirituality, health, and fitness, all of which you can tune into in the car or the train, with five minutes to go on the treadmill, or anytime you need a boost. Here are just a few of the audiobooks on the list that'll help you get wherever you want to go—happier.