The Difference Between Yeast Infections & Candida, A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

It is important, as well, to minimize any prescription medications you take (of course, speaking to your doctor first) and select a source of non-chlorinated water. If you believe birth control pills are contributing to hormonal imbalance that supports yeast overgrowth, then switch to a non-hormonal form of birth control. The Beauty Detox Solution offers some additional ideas to help you control candida. For example, rely on raw fruits and vegetables, as well as unprocessed, gluten-free whole grains. If you do eat meat, choose locally raised, antibiotic-free animal products.

Balancing the amount of fat in your diet and including particular supplements and protocols can also help powerfully bring your balance back to health, which is something we elaborate on in great detail in the class.

The other way to keep yeast in check is by supporting growth of the beneficial bacteria in your intestines. Check out my Probiotic and Enzyme Salad recipe and eat it a few times per day, with lunch and/or dinner, which contains beneficial bacteria to repopulate your intestines. If you don't want to ferment (it can take a few trials before feeling comfortable fermenting), you can purchase raw sauerkraut from the refrigerated section of your local health food store, although it may be fairly high in salt. I also recommend taking an excellent probiotic twice a day. These supplements contain live organisms that take root in your intestines to support digestive health and control yeast overgrowth.

Yeast can wreak havoc on your health. In a normal, balanced, healthy body yeast causes few problems, but when you become out of balance due to illness, diet, medication, or other factors, then you may experience difficulty. The best way to control yeast is by choosing a healthy, mostly or all plant-based diet free of processed foods and chemicals. By doing so, you will create an environment where yeast stays under control, leaving you healthier and as the most energetic version of yourself, able to go after your all your dreams and goals!