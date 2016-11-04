How To Make Any Kiss Infinitely More Sensual: A Tantra Expert Explains

1. Sight:

Hold a small piece of chocolate in your hand and just look at it. Most of the time, we eat our food so quickly we don't even realize we're eating. Really look at what you are about to consume. Take two to three long, deep breaths, while you just look at the chocolate. It builds anticipation of that first delicious bite. You'll find that waiting to eat it actually makes it taste better.

How to apply it to mindful kissing:

Sit in front of your partner—look at their lips and ask them to do the same. You can subtly lick your lips or even blow your partner a kiss to get them focused on your pucker.

2. Smell:

Wave the piece of chocolate under your nose and take in the seductive aroma. As you smell it, take several long, deep breaths. You might start to salivate. Your sense of smell triggers your body to create the correct enzymes to digest whatever you're eating. In a sense, it's the same as lubrication (for women) or erection (for men) before sex. Instead of rushing into it, wait until your body is ready for pleasure, anticipating it, and totally focused on it.

How to apply it to mindful kissing:

Get closer to your partner. If they're wearing a scent you like, or just have a nice, natural smell, you can take in their scent and encourage them to do the same. Tell them what you like about it.

3. Touch:

Trace the outline of your lips with the piece of chocolate. This is building up more anticipation, and you're probably salivating even stronger now. Notice how the chocolate feels on your soft, wet lips. Appreciate the creamy, silky, smooth, and sensual texture of the chocolate on your lips. By now you might really want to eat this chocolate, but stay in the touch mode for a few long, deep breaths before moving on.

How to apply it to mindful kissing:

Trace the outline of your partner's lips with your fingertips. Have them do the same. Again, this is to help you slow down, savor every moment, and build anticipation and excitement in your body and brain. Take your time.

4. Taste:

Trace the chocolate square with the tip of your tongue now, licking the chocolate ever so gently. Do this for three to five full breaths. Then put the piece of chocolate in your mouth, but don't chew or swallow it. Place it on your tongue, close your eyes and your mouth, and just let it melt.

How to apply it to mindful kissing:

Trace the outline of your partner's lips with your tongue. Let them do the same to you. Then start to slowly explore each other's mouths with your tongues, being mindful so you don't get carried away. Keep moving slowly, explore, and maintain the sensuality of the experience.

5. Hearing:

As it's melting, hum loudly—making an mmm sound. The vibration in your mouth combined with the sensual flavor and texture of chocolate can be very arousing. It engages yet another sense and keeps your mind focused on these sensations. Notice as the chocolate starts to melt and changes shape in your mouth.

How to apply it to mindful kissing:

Instead of a hum, you can make a moaning sound as you continue to kiss, which like the hum, will send vibrations through your bodies.

For more tantric techniques to heighten intimacy and pleasure, check out Psalm's posts on tantric nipple massage, tantric yoni massage, and tantric lingam massage.