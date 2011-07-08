8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc

People who have sustained a bulged or herniated disc may be afraid to do yoga. A herniated disc is most commonly the result or chronic flexion (forward bending) movements, especially while picking up a heavy load. This can result in chronic low backaches.

Stretching and yoga can assist in recovery, ease low back pain and lengthen tight hamstrings, but overstretching or stretching improperly can often make the situation worse. Private instruction is always the most appropriate and beneficial way to practice if you have a herniated disc, but if you are in a public class or practicing at home, try to avoid the following poses.