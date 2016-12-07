90 Percent Of Americans Are Deficient In This Crucial Nutrient, Are You One Of Them?

Far more than just caloric energy, food becomes information in the body. It influences gene function, hormones, your immune system, and even gut flora. Quite literally, food controls every bodily function.

That especially becomes true with the omega-3 fatty acids found in foods like wild fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts.

These fatty acids play critical roles in cognitive development and learning, visual development, immune strength, inflammatory function, pregnancy, brain health, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, and so much more. They affect every one of your hundred trillion cell membranes.

From that perspective, you can understand how not getting sufficient amounts of these crucial fatty acids can profoundly affect your health.