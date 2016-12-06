mindbodygreen

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Nike

December 6, 2016

In an age of minimalism, less is more. And as we carefully select wardrobe essentials, one simple question comes to mind: Does this spark joy?

So, let's talk sneakers. Sneakers are trendier than heels these days (hallelujah!), but who wants a closet full of lackluster sneakers? In an ongoing effort to make Marie Kondo proud and improve our lives, we've rounded up eight of the most joyful sneakers on the market right now.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or get some holiday shopping done, here's a list of new sneakers that will bring on all the happy vibes.

1. Nike Air Max 2017

Photo by Nike

The vibrant colors and sleek look of this shoe drew us in, but they're also breathable and durable. And when it comes to cushioning, these shoes are about as good as it gets—they have molded foam wraps and a cushioned midsole, meaning you'll have all the impact protection you need. Shop them here.

2. Adidas Pure Boost X ATR Shoes

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Adidas

Whether you want to slip them on before yoga or go for a cold-weather run, these shoes have you covered. The fit is lightweight, flexible, and sock-like, yet they can endure all types of weather (their soles are "like winter tires for your feet"). Did we mention that they come with reflective panels? Shop them here.

3. PUMA Basket Platform Metallic Women's Sneakers

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Puma

It's hard to get the winter blues when your sneakers are this festive. With a design that's reminiscent of the basketball warm-up shoes that PUMA originally debuted in the 1960s, the rubber soul on these sneakers add height without sacrificing comfort. Shop them here.

4. Vans Paint Splatter SK8-Hi Reissue

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Vans

Answer this question for us: Has anyone not looked cool strolling into yoga class or brunch wearing high tops with a multicolored paint splatter design? We didn't think so. Shop them here.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Gemma Sting Ray Leather

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Converse

If you're looking for a minimalist shoe that's also eye-catching, Converse has you covered with these shiny leather kicks. Shop them here.

6. Saucony DXN Trainer

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Saucony

In addition to their vibrant, minimalist look, these shoes won't let you down when you're looking to go for a jog. They have shock-absorbent EVA midsoles, and they're made with durable suede and nylon fabrics. Shop them here.

7. New Balance 1550 Molten Metals

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by New Balance

In addition to their durability and lightweight feel, these sneakers are sleek and their colors spark so much joy. Shop them here. (New Balance)

8. Asics Gel-Quantum 360 CM

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Asics

These colorful shoes are perfect for runners who want to keep training all winter long. Their look and design is fun, plus these shoes are made with gel-cushioning technology and mesh panels to provide maximum comfort and help you ace every single run. Shop them here.

9. APL Techloom Propulsion Labs

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by APL

These light, breathable sneakers will give you all the cushioning you need for any workout, from your stroll to yoga to your morning jog. Did we mention that the mixed stitch pattern is equal parts minimalist and stylish? Shop them here.

10. Veja Holiday Low Top Blend Black White

Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

Photo by Veja

If you're looking for a trendy, eco-friendly sneaker, Vejas are the way to go. Made of 70% recycled cotton and 30% recycled synthetic fibers, these shoes are comfortable, breathable, and vibrant. In case you aren't sold yet, 60% of the sole is made of rubber from the amazonian forest. Shop them here.

