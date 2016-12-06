Do Your Sneakers Spark Joy? These 10 New Styles Will

In an age of minimalism, less is more. And as we carefully select wardrobe essentials, one simple question comes to mind: Does this spark joy?

So, let's talk sneakers. Sneakers are trendier than heels these days (hallelujah!), but who wants a closet full of lackluster sneakers? In an ongoing effort to make Marie Kondo proud and improve our lives, we've rounded up eight of the most joyful sneakers on the market right now.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or get some holiday shopping done, here's a list of new sneakers that will bring on all the happy vibes.