How I Healed My Relationship With Food & Stopped Dieting For Good

That's why I had to take a deep, uninterrupted look at my relationship with food and with myself. I've been asked, "Did that take longer for you and will it take longer for me?" I guess so initially. But we can either spend our whole lives dieting, jumping from one crash diet to the other, giving the number on the scale all of our power, or we can solve the problem once and for all. The whole idea of the "healthy lifestyle that leaves you feeling inspired and empowered daily" at my coaching business became reality for me, and it can become reality for you, too. Once you've conquered this area of your life, imagine what doors it could open. How much more room in your head will you have for building and running your empire? My guess is a LOT.

Why? Because no one "diet" works for everyone. That concept is actually ridiculous. Fad diets are outdated. When you discover the right healthy lifestyle for YOU specifically and heal your relationship with food and yourself it will all feel natural to you. No more panicking about what to order at a restaurant or drowning yourself in self-loathing after a binge.

You'll be able to claim your freedom and confidence back, and your healthy lifestyle will become effortless.

I promise.

I'll leave you with this. I once read a quote that read something along the lines of, "What if you wake up and you're 75 years old and you never did all of the things you wanted to do. You never swam in the French Riviera because you were embarrassed by your thighs, never pursued your dreams in business because you never felt worthy, spent so many minutes of your life trying not to give in to that slice of pizza or bowl of ice cream—you'll regret it, you'll be kicking yourself that dieting and losing weight became your life's work."

Don't miss out on 95 percent of your life just to weigh 5 percent less. You're meant for so much more.

