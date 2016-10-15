mindbodygreen

Recipes

7 Healthy Chili Recipes You'll Want To Try This Fall

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
October 15, 2016

Whether it's for a game-day tailgating feast or just an excuse to make a cold-weather dinner a little cozier, a big pot of chili is one of our favorite ways to celebrate fall.

Be it extra-spicy, smoky, or veggie-packed—here are some of our favorite healthy chili recipes to suit every mood!

Smoky Black Bean + Sweet Potato Chili

Photo by James Ransom

Smoked paprika and sweet potatoes take this vegan chili to the next level—it's so good, you'll want to eat all season.

Get the recipe.

White Chicken Quinoa Chili

White chili is a thing, and we're totally into it. Unlike most chili, this one doesn't use tomatoes and instead ups the chicken broth (you could probably sub in some healing bone broth here too). Give it a shot.

Get the recipe.

One Pot Red Lentil Chili

The perfect balance of spices, beans, and lentils—all in one pot.

Get the recipe.

Vegetarian Green Chili

This chili is all about capturing the essence of salsa verde with lots of good-for-you greens.

Get the recipe.

(No-Bean) Sweet-Potato + Kale Chili

For those who could use a break from legumes, this chili is for you. The original recipe includes ground turkey, but they offer a vegan option, too.

Get the recipe.

Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Chili

This is the perfect recipe to set and forget in your trusty slow-cooker. Pumpkin puree boosts the vitamin A and fiber content, too.

Get the recipe.

Spicy Black Bean Soup

Image by Ellie Krieger

OK, this one is technically a soup, but there's a distinct chili vibe to it while keeping the focus on earthy and nutrient-dense black beans.

Get the recipe.

