6 Chocolates You Can Actually Feel Good About Eating This Halloween

Chocolate. No matter what time of day or what time of year it may be, we never really get tired of it. Right? Right.

But there's chocolate that tastes good, and then there's chocolate that's good for the world. We're talking about ethically sourced chocolate that is so dense in flavor that a little piece of a corner can change your life for a moment in time.

We know these bars tend to be a little pricier—anywhere from $8 to $12—but the reason for this goes beyond the pretty packaging. According to Joy Thaler, a founder of CocoaCompassion, anything under $2 was probably made using a process that exploits people.

And so with Halloween around the corner, we wanted to focus our eyes on the prize and talk about how we can eat more chocolate and feel less guilt. For us, ethical chocolate is made using transparent practices that prioritize the environment and the safety of the people growing it, and it's certainly not pumped with additives and chemicals. Here are some terms we're using to describe it: