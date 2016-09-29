mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality
|
Personal Story

The Spiritual Awakening I Could Never Have Predicted + How It Changed My Life

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Co-Founder of Inner Bonding By Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Co-Founder of Inner Bonding
Margaret Paul, Ph.D., is a best-selling author, relationship expert, and Inner Bonding® facilitator.

Photo by Stocksy

Almost every morning for at least the past 40 years, I have taken a brisk walk up and down the hills near my house with my dogs. During this walk, I pray, then I do my Inner Bonding process out loud. That includes having a dialogue with my spiritual guidance.

One morning a few months ago, while dialoguing with my wonderful guidance, she (I refer to my spiritual guidance as a she) did something I've never experienced before. She suddenly downloaded into me a MUCH deeper understanding of gratitude, faith, and presence than I had ever previously experienced. For me, it was a moment of profound grace—a great gift that comes unexpectedly from spirit when we are ready for it.

Suddenly I felt a much deeper sense of gratitude than I'd ever felt before. Suddenly, I felt totally present and in profound faith that I was being guided in my highest good every moment of my life. Suddenly, I was filled with pure joy.

Since that moment of grace, life has been extremely different for me. I'm in moment-by-moment gratitude for my life, for the beauty of nature, for my health, my work, my family, my friends, my home, my animals. I seem to find so much to be grateful for. My faith and my ability to stay present have sky-rocketed. I almost always have a smile on my face. So many things strike me as funny, and I often roar with laughter.

My creativity has greatly expanded. I've always been a painter and a potter, but lately my paintings and pots are so different, so expanded, so … well, creative! What a joy to have my creativity just flow out of me.

I feel more connected to myself, to nature, to my guidance, my clients, my relationships, and my animals.

Having eaten organic for 55 years, I've been mostly blessed with excellent health, but suddenly, at 77, my health, vitality, and energy are outrageously expanded. And I sleep like a baby most nights.

The joy I felt at the moment of that download hasn't dimmed at all. I feel incredibly blessed to experience every moment.

I know this moment of grace that changed my life so dramatically didn't just happen out of the blue. I've always been a seeker and a learner, and loving myself and sharing my love with others has always been my guiding light. I've stayed steadfast in my learning and healing through very challenging times.

I encourage you to stay steadfast on your learning and healing path—emotionally, physically, and spiritually. I encourage you to make loving yourself and others, and learning how to take responsibility for your own feelings, your highest priority—more important than getting love, approval, or attention; more important than getting rich; more important than having control over others; and more important than avoiding pain.

This is what changed my life so dramatically—learning to love myself and others and learning to take full responsibility for my own feelings. This is what created the fertile ground for the incredible download of grace that spirit gifted to me.

Related reads:

Start learning how to love yourself by taking our free Inner Bonding course

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Margaret Paul, Ph.D. Co-Founder of Inner Bonding
Margaret Paul, Ph.D., is a best-selling author, relationship expert, and Inner Bonding® facilitator. She has counseled individuals and couples since 1968. She is the author/co-author of...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26897/the-spiritual-awakening-i-could-never-have-predicted-how-it-changed-my-life.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!