mindbodygreen

Close banner

4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician, a 13-time New York Times best-selling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine.
4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains

Photo by Stocksy

September 29, 2016

Patients often remind me how miserable seasonal allergies can become, especially as the seasons turn. Conventional medicine treats seasonal allergies with injections and pills, which unfortunately create side effects and fail to address the problem's root. When you don't address the root cause, these allergies will never go away.

I've seen countless patients arrive complaining about gut issues. Once we fixed their diets and healed their guts, their seasonal allergies also disappeared!

One patient struggled with allergies, asthma, and hives. She almost died twice from anaphylaxis. She arrived in my office on 42 different pills, sprays, and inhalers, yet she still felt awful. These drugs suppress and inhibit immune function, yet until this point no doctor had questioned why her immune system was so out-of-whack in the first place.

Turned out, she had leaky gut triggered by Celiac disease, a gluten-related autoimmune disease. Until that point, nobody had actually tested her for this condition! When we eliminated gluten and other dietary allergens, we healed her leaky gut and calmed down her allergies. Thankfully, we eventually got her off those 42 medications.

For her and countless other patients, a key strategy involves getting your gut healthy. After all, an unhealthy, inflamed gut can't fight off potential allergens. To do that and eliminate seasonal allergies, I've found these four strategies incredibly helpful:

1. Try an elimination diet.

An elimination diet becomes the first step for a healthy gut. Functional medicine involves taking out the bad and putting in the good. Eliminate common toxic triggers like wheat, corn, dairy, soy, and alcohol. Chronic inflammation that contributes to seasonal allergies and much more can come from many sources, including a high-sugar diet, too many inflammatory omega-6s, and food allergies and sensitivities. Eat a whole foods, high-fiber, anti-inflammatory plant-based diet. Avoid anything that contains sugar or trans fats. Focus on eating healthy fats from extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, avocados, and omega-3 fats from small fish like sardines, herring, sable, and wild-caught salmon. I provide an easy-to-implement plan in my book Eat Fat, Get Thin.

Article continues below

2. Use powerful gut-healing nutrients.

These include probiotics, which provide good bacteria to improve digestion and reduce inflammation. Other gut-healing nutrients include glutamine, zinc, curcumin, and fish oil. I always recommend a high-quality multivitamin. Quercetin (which has anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties) and nettles can also relieve symptoms from allergies.

3. Manage stress with a mind-body connection.

A mind-body connection means being stressed out, and "wired and tired" can damage your gut and worsen seasonal allergies. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation. My mind-body solution program, which includes stress relief supplements, and my meditation soundtrack UltraCalm CD, can really help you get your stress under control.

Article continues below

4. Get adequate sleep.

Optimal sleep becomes crucial for gut health and overall health. Research shows that inadequate sleep shortens your lifespan and increases inflammation, which can lead to chronic disease. Insufficient sleep can also increase your risk for diabetes through insulin resistance, which paves the way for diabesity. Aim for at least eight hours of uninterrupted, deep sleep every night. To help meet that quota, check out my eight simple hacks for a better night's sleep.

Occasionally I'll have a patient who has tried all these things and still suffers. In those cases, we need to dig a little deeper for other causes such as food additives, pesticides, chemicals, and pollution in your environment. You should also check for mold (check out this site to learn more) in your home or work.

Also consider a very important blood test called C-reactive protein, which measures the degree of hidden inflammation in your body. Almost every modern disease—including heart disease, cancer, obesity, dementia, arthritis, autoimmune disease, allergies, and digestive disorders—connects with hidden inflammation.

If you've applied natural strategies to get rid of seasonal allergies, what worked and what hasn't? Share your thoughts below or on my Facebook page.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker,...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26872/4-strategies-to-rid-yourself-of-seasonal-allergies-for-good-a-doctor-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!