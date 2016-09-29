4 Strategies To Rid Yourself Of Seasonal Allergies For Good, A Doctor Explains

Patients often remind me how miserable seasonal allergies can become, especially as the seasons turn. Conventional medicine treats seasonal allergies with injections and pills, which unfortunately create side effects and fail to address the problem's root. When you don't address the root cause, these allergies will never go away.

I've seen countless patients arrive complaining about gut issues. Once we fixed their diets and healed their guts, their seasonal allergies also disappeared!

One patient struggled with allergies, asthma, and hives. She almost died twice from anaphylaxis. She arrived in my office on 42 different pills, sprays, and inhalers, yet she still felt awful. These drugs suppress and inhibit immune function, yet until this point no doctor had questioned why her immune system was so out-of-whack in the first place.

Turned out, she had leaky gut triggered by Celiac disease, a gluten-related autoimmune disease. Until that point, nobody had actually tested her for this condition! When we eliminated gluten and other dietary allergens, we healed her leaky gut and calmed down her allergies. Thankfully, we eventually got her off those 42 medications.

For her and countless other patients, a key strategy involves getting your gut healthy. After all, an unhealthy, inflamed gut can't fight off potential allergens. To do that and eliminate seasonal allergies, I've found these four strategies incredibly helpful: