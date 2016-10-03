mindbodygreen

Dismiss

7 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Period (Yes, Really)

Jodie Milton
Contributing writer By Jodie Milton
Contributing writer
Jodie Milton is a relationship, intimacy and empowerment coach, writer and co-creator of Practical Intimacy. She is Level 1 certified in the Gottman Method Couples Therapy training, and has been featured in publications such as Thrive Global, Huffington Post, Collective Hub, and Living Now.

Photo by Stocksy

I use to dread getting my period. Back when I was on The Pill, I’d avoid those sugar tablets like the plague and tried to skip as many periods as I could. (I’m so sorry, body!)

But I’ve since come to honor and respect my cycle, and I actually enjoy getting my period. I’ve learned how to live more in sync with my cycle, and it has completely changed the way I live my life.

It’s been a journey, and one that has taken many years of research, working closely with other women and experimenting with my own health and well-being practices. Along the way, I’ve picked up some pretty handy hacks for getting rid of the cramps, bloating and headaches that often come with periods.

Here are seven of my favorite period hacks, because why not enjoy this time?

1. Stay warm.

It sounds simple and obvious, but this one can really help with cramping. Whether it's a hot water bottle, heat pack or a knitted tummy warmer (I picked up on this when I lived in Japan. It's been a life-saver ever since), try to keep your midsection warm. It will help your muscles relax and prevent painful cramping, and it's also a great way to feel super snuggly and loved up at period time.

Article continues below

2. Increase your magnesium levels.

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays an important role in a number of body processes, including healthy egg development. And considering it's one of the leading nutrient deficiencies in adults, most of us can do with more magnesium.

But how can it help with your period? Magnesium helps our muscles relax, which can alleviate menstrual cramps. It also helps to prevent migraines and headaches, and reduces fluid retention and bloating—other common problems associated with this time of the month.

Try taking a high quality, chelated magnesium supplement. Of course, if you're on any medications or have a medical condition, consult with your doctor first.

3. Ease up on the exercise.

There's no denying the benefits of exercise, but overdoing it at this time of the month can actually cause you damage. A study of professional female athletes found they were more likely to experience injuries at this time of the month. You're also more likely to strain your adrenals and send yourself into exhaustion. Too much intense exercise is also a leading cause of irregular cycles, and can cause your period to stop altogether.

This doesn't give you the green light to just veg on the couch all day though! It's important to keep moving, with gentle exercise known to improve menstrual flow and reduce pain. Exercise such as gentle yoga, stretching and walking are perfect. Or just bring your favorite exercise down to a more relaxed pace.

Article continues below

4. Avoid dairy.

Milk, cheese, cream and other dairy products can increase prostaglandins—the hormones that make your uterus contract during your period—and can make cramping worse. Try reducing these foods in your diet, or avoid them altogether when you're on your period. Your uterus will thank you for it.

5. Keep a journal.

Your period is a more quiet and internal time of the month. With all that's going on in your body and mind, you usually don't want to be out and about in the world. That makes it the perfect time to wind down and do some personal reflection. Spend time journalling about the last month, how you're feeling and what you want to create in the month ahead. Be open to any insights you might be missing in your life, and call forth your inner wisdom. It's especially sharp during this time.

Article continues below

6. Drink raspberry leaf tea.

Since caffeine should really be avoided when you're menstruating, raspberry leaf tea is the perfect warm drink for period time. This vitamin and mineral rich tea has been used to promote women's health for centuries. It contains fragrine, which helps to tone and strengthen the uterus, and has been shown to reduce cramping and discomfort during our periods. It also contains manganese and magnesium, which are key to promoting good fertility.

7. Track your period.

I truly believe this is something every single woman should be doing. Your period can tell you so much about your overall health, especially your fertility. But if you're not tracking it, you're missing out on all this information. If you do nothing else on this list, do this one thing.

A simple approach is to record when your period starts, when it finishes, the heaviness of your bleed and the color. If you're having any challenging symptoms, record when they're happening in your cycle, and their severity. It's also a good idea to include any lifestyle changes you make, from diet to exercise to the amount of sex you're having.

There you have it, seven hacks to optimize your period. Your cycle is full of information and is a communication coming directly from your body, so take advantage of the opportunity to listen and go inward. You'll be surprised at how much you can glean just by tuning in.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jodie Milton
Jodie Milton Contributing writer
Jodie Milton is a relationship, intimacy and empowerment coach, writer and co-creator of Practical Intimacy. She is Level 1 certified in the Gottman Method Couples Therapy training, and...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26860/7-ways-to-make-the-most-of-your-period-yes-really.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!