The Simple Realization That Sparked My Sense Of Purpose

December 9, 2016
We’re sharing the best moments from #revitalize2016, our premier event bringing together wellness leaders and inspiring people. Want to get even more of the action? Check out the full talks here.

Crossfit champion Julie Foucher was a few years into medical school when she experienced a breakdown, realizing there was no purpose behind anything she was doing. During that time, a trusted adviser helped her have a realization that imbued her life with new meaning. In this clip from #revitalize2016, she shares her story with Jason Wachob, founder and CEO of mindbodygreen.

Check out Julie and Jason’s full chat here.

