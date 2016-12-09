The Simple Realization That Sparked My Sense Of Purpose
Written by mindbodygreen
December 9, 2016
Crossfit champion Julie Foucher was a few years into medical school when she experienced a breakdown, realizing there was no purpose behind anything she was doing. During that time, a trusted adviser helped her have a realization that imbued her life with new meaning. In this clip from #revitalize2016, she shares her story with Jason Wachob, founder and CEO of mindbodygreen.
