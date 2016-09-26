A 5-Ingredient Meatless Dinner In Less Than 15 Minutes

It's a good night when we've managed to cook ourselves a healthy dinner. It's an even better night when it takes minimal effort and time to create an ultra-satisfying, tasty meal.

This meat-free dinner is still full of protein, with the addition of Gardein Meatless Meatballs, and sneaks in a big serving of veggies with a heap of zucchini noodles, all topped with a flavor-packed pesto. Don't be surprised if this meal quickly becomes a go-to—it's simple, delicious, and on the table in a flash.