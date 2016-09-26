A 5-Ingredient Meatless Dinner In Less Than 15 Minutes

September 26, 2016
It's a good night when we've managed to cook ourselves a healthy dinner. It's an even better night when it takes minimal effort and time to create an ultra-satisfying, tasty meal.
This meat-free dinner is still full of protein, with the addition of Gardein Meatless Meatballs, and sneaks in a big serving of veggies with a heap of zucchini noodles, all topped with a flavor-packed pesto. Don't be surprised if this meal quickly becomes a go-to—it's simple, delicious, and on the table in a flash.
Meatless Meatballs With Zoodles
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 large zucchini
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons pesto sauce
- ⅓ cup onions, chopped
- 3 Gardein Meatless Meatballs
Preparation
- Follow Meatless Meatballs cooking instructions, according to package.
- Spiralize large zucchini, making sure to pat out extra moisture, and chop onions.
- In a large sauté pan, heat oil, add zoodles and onions, and stir in 2 tablespoons of pesto, using a spatula to mix everything together.
- Add the three Meatless Meatballs into the sauté pan.
- Cook on medium heat for 3 minutes.
- Transfer to a bowl, and enjoy!