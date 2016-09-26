mindbodygreen

Gardein
PAID CONTENT FOR Gardein

A 5-Ingredient Meatless Dinner In Less Than 15 Minutes

Written by mindbodygreen
September 26, 2016

It's a good night when we've managed to cook ourselves a healthy dinner. It's an even better night when it takes minimal effort and time to create an ultra-satisfying, tasty meal.

This meat-free dinner is still full of protein, with the addition of Gardein Meatless Meatballs, and sneaks in a big serving of veggies with a heap of zucchini noodles, all topped with a flavor-packed pesto. Don't be surprised if this meal quickly becomes a go-to—it's simple, delicious, and on the table in a flash.

Meatless Meatballs With Zoodles

Serves 1

Ingredients

Preparation

  1. Follow Meatless Meatballs cooking instructions, according to package.
  2. Spiralize large zucchini, making sure to pat out extra moisture, and chop onions.
  3. In a large sauté pan, heat oil, add zoodles and onions, and stir in 2 tablespoons of pesto, using a spatula to mix everything together.
  4. Add the three Meatless Meatballs into the sauté pan.
  5. Cook on medium heat for 3 minutes.
  6. Transfer to a bowl, and enjoy!
