When It Rains, It Pours: How I Learned To Embrace Devastation & Move Forward

In one year, CrossFit champion Christmas Abbott's mother was diagnosed with cancer ,and she went through a devastating breakup—all the while on a book tour and training for an Olympic lifting meet. While everything looked fantastic on paper, internally she was falling apart. If you've been through a devastating time, you know that when it rains, it pours. Learn how Abbott embraced devastation and learned two important life lessons that have continued to help her again and again in this conversation with mindbodygreen founder and CEO Jason Wachob.

Nationally ranked Olympic lifter and CrossFit expert Christmas Abbott is one of the most sought-after, badass fitness experts in the world. The celebrity trainer and author of the Badass Body Diet, is turning inward to reveal the habits and practices that helped her through a terrible breakup, loss, and addiction in her next book.