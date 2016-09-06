Is Juicing Actually Healthy? A Doctor Explains

To juice or not to juice, that is the question. While many health-conscious people have embraced juicing, I say it's a trend that's best embraced lightly. Although it might surprise you, I think of a tall glass of fresh-pressed veggies and fruit as an occasional treat—like an indulgent dessert—rather than an everyday choice.

As with most quick-fix health crazes, there are always at least a few downsides to consider. Here's some food for thought to help you consider how to juice smarter—or whether to do it at all: