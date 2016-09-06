mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Is Juicing Actually Healthy? A Doctor Explains

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Frank Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and a New York Times best-selling author.

Photo by Stocksy

To juice or not to juice, that is the question. While many health-conscious people have embraced juicing, I say it's a trend that's best embraced lightly. Although it might surprise you, I think of a tall glass of fresh-pressed veggies and fruit as an occasional treat—like an indulgent dessert—rather than an everyday choice.

As with most quick-fix health crazes, there are always at least a few downsides to consider. Here's some food for thought to help you consider how to juice smarter—or whether to do it at all:

1. Juice can be a sugar bomb.

Most bottled juices have enough sugar to stand toe-to-toe with a can of Mountain Dew. It doesn't matter if they're organic and refrigerated or conventional and off the shelf. Juices made from fruit, as well as veggies like beets and carrots, can add up to liquid dessert that sends you on a blood-sugar roller coaster.

Granted, with some very fresh, minimally processed juiced drinks, you'll get some quickly absorbed nutrients. But the sugar spikes and troughs that come with the package typically aren't worth the ride.

Article continues below

2. Juice isn't the best source of fiber.

Juiced fruits and veggies are virtually fiber-free—all that good fiber gets left behind in the base of the juicer and tossed out. That's a problem because fiber helps boost gut health and facilitates waste removal.

Although some think of juicing as a digestive aid, many people on juice cleanses actually often have a problem with constipation!

3. Juice won't keep you full.

OK, so we've established that your juice has a ton of sugar and not a lot of fiber. But it's also missing fat and protein, both of which are key to feeling satiated. Without fat, protein, and fiber to fill your belly and signal to the brain that you're done eating, you're going to get mighty hungry, mighty fast.

Article continues below

4. Juice's nutrients don't last long.

How fresh is that bottled juice? The "sell-by" date will certainly give you a clue, but it's not going to tell you how potent the nutrients in the bottle still are. Unfortunately, the nutrients that you hope to imbibe with every sip start degrading the moment they are exposed to light and air. In other words, if that drink has been sitting on your desk all afternoon, you may be getting far fewer antioxidants than you think.

5. Juicing can be wasteful.

Not to get up on a soapbox, but taking an armload of food that could feed a small family and pulverizing it down to liquid form is, to say the least, wasteful. To be a bit kinder to the earth, you might want to consider eating the majority of your produce instead of juicing it.

Article continues below

How to make juicing healthier:

In a perfect world, I'd say lay off the juices and eat as much whole food as possible. However, if decide you are going to drink a juice, here are some key tips to follow.

Make it yourself! That way, you can control the ingredients, portion size, sugar content, and freshness. When juicing, be sure to:

  • Skip high-sugar fruits, such as pineapples, mangoes, bananas, etc.
  • Go heavy on the greens.
  • Use lemons, limes, green apples, ginger, mint, and turmeric to add guilt-free flavor.
  • Keep in mind that juicing for weight-loss or detox is not a healthy approach, nor is it sustainable. Instead, try an elimination diet.

If you're buying an off-the-shelf juice drink, read the label:

  • Check how many servings there are per bottle. Some bottles have two to three servings, and you can wind up drinking far more sugar than you intended.
  • Check the grams of sugar per serving. If it's more than 6 grams, skip it altogether or cut some of the juice with seltzer or water.
  • Check the grams of fiber. Many bottled juices have none at all, which is bad news for your body, particularly if you’re trying to keep blood sugar stable.
  • Be sure the drink is made with certified organic, minimally processed ingredients.

If you're ordering at a juice bar, be sure to:

  • Look for organic ingredients, so your drink is as free of chemical pesticides as possible.
  • Ask the barista not to sweeten your drink with fruit juices like apple, orange, grape, and so on.
  • If you prefer a sweeter drink, add a little stevia or touch of raw honey.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease:...
Read More

More On This Topic

Food Trends

The Biggest Mistake Most People Make On The Keto Diet, From An RD

Jamie Schneider
The Biggest Mistake Most People Make On The Keto Diet, From An RD
Mental Health

New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness

Eliza Sullivan
New Research Cites A Few Suggestions To Combat Holiday Moodiness
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26455/is-juicing-actually-healthy-a-doctor-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!